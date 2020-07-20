Satterfield holding out hope for college football in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kentucky and across the Commonwealth, decision day is looming on the start of the college football season.
“Yeah, we don’t really know when we’re gonna start, right now we’re planning on the date that we have, September 2, unless something changes” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “The same thing we tell our players, control what you can control. For us that’s just doing our workouts on a daily basis, as a staff. Doing the things we need to do to get ready and prepare for when we do start, and if they do push it back, we always can adjust that.”
The Cards are scheduled to begin practice on August 4, with their season opener set for Wednesday, September 2, hosting N.C. State.
Satterfield said that there has been some apprehension among a few players, but for the most part, the kids want to play football. The coach said all were the given the option to return home and informed that their scholarships would be honored. No one has taken that option.
“If I’m not participating in sports, and I’m an athlete, then what am I going to do,” he said. “I worry about their mental health. I worry about that side of it.”
The Big Ten and PAC 12 have already announced that their teams will play only conference games. A decision from the ACC is expected by the end of July.
Would an ACC only schedule mean a year off for the battle for the Governor’s Cup, the Cards annual game against UK?
“Well we obviously want to play that football game, there’s no question about it,” Satterfield said. “For our state, that we live in here, great rivalry game, one that we look forward to every single year. If our schedule does get tweaked a little bit and you play some conference games, then hopefully we’ll be able to squeeze in another game and play the guys down in Lexington.”
