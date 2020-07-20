StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

While the heat and humidity will be hot topics (pun intended) this week, it will be the clusters of thunderstorms and flash flooding that will lead the ranks.
There are a couple of waves that will help enhance some of the coverage later this afternoon, near sunrise (if they survive) and again Tuesday afternoon. Damaging winds will be a threat if they can become clustered/more organized. I would expect lots of cloud-to-ground lightning as well.
Once we move into Wednesday and Thursday, there will be more of a constant ‘lifting’ of the air near the front in our area to allow for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The bad news here is that there will be little motion to them. This means flash flooding will become a growing threat as some could end up with nearly 6″ of rain before the week is over with. It just will depend on how they evolve once they develop, a question we cannot answer until hours before it takes place. Just stay close to the forecast trends and make sure you have a way to get weather alerts.
The heat will try to switch back into control this weekend but it looks more like typical summer heat and humidity with the heat index likely to reach/exceed 100° at times.
Miss winter yet? You know my answer.
Have a Goode one!
