StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

Once we move into Wednesday and Thursday, there will be more of a constant ‘lifting’ of the air near the front in our area to allow for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The bad news here is that there will be little motion to them. This means flash flooding will become a growing threat as some could end up with nearly 6″ of rain before the week is over with. It just will depend on how they evolve once they develop, a question we cannot answer until hours before it takes place. Just stay close to the forecast trends and make sure you have a way to get weather alerts.