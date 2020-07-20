TARC approves service adjustments, changes take effect next month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville residents who use the city's public transit system should check to see the the buses they use are part of adjustments being made by TARC.
The change to some routes and the canceling of others by TARC are meant to improve efficiency.
The changes include the elimination of routes with fewer riders, as well as the removal of duplicated non-revenue service in the downtown area.
The LouLift circulators in downtown will be discontinued. Also being dropped from the schedule are local routes 62 and 82, circulator 96, and express routes 45X, 49X, 53X, 54X, 64X, 65X, 66X, 67X, 68X, & the 78X.
TARC will also make minor schedule adjustments on routes 6, 10, 15, 18, 23, 28, 31, & 61X that take effect that same day.
All of the changes will go in effect August 9.
