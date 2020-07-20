UofL Hall of Famer Chris Redman named Louisville Xtreme football team president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Xtreme arena football has announced a team president that should be well known to University of Louisville fans.
The team announced Monday that UofL Hall of Famer and Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl XXXV champion Chris Redman will be joining Louisville Xtreme as a member of its ownership group and has agreed to serve as a Team President.
Redman currently serves as a spokesperson and Business Development Manager for Delta Dental’s Game ON mouthguards, and could be seen last year on WAVE 3 News’ Game ON high school football program.
In a press release, Louisville Xtreme said that Redman will bring a wealth of experience to the team as a player, coach, and businessman.
“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to bring pro football to my hometown,” Redman said. “I feel that with the great ownership group, staff, and management that is in place the sky is truly the limit.”
The arena football team canceled its 2020 season back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 season is currently scheduled to between March and April.
