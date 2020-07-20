22-year-old dies in Washington County crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) – A 22-year-old died following a crash in Washington County.
Troopers were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash on KY 55, near Airport Lane, around 8 p.m. on July 18, according to Kentucky State Police.
An investigation found Samuel Clarkson, of Springfield, was driving a 2006 Chevy pickup northbound when he lost control of the vehicle, dropped off the right shoulder and hit a rock wall. KSP said after he hit the wall, Clarkson reentered the roadway and flipped twice before his truck stopped in the southbound lanes.
Clarkson was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSP was assisted by the Washington County coroner and Washinton County EMS.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.