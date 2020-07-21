Beshear announces 674 new cases, state’s second-highest daily total

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 674 new cases of the coronavirus, marking the state’s second-largest, single-day increase.
The new figure includes 20 children under age 5, and a total of 180 in Jefferson County.
“We can’t send kids with positive cases to school or to day care,” Beshear warned.
Beshear reported three new deaths.
The governor also said the state’s mortality rate of nearly 3 percent is one of the lowest in the country.
+ 549,208 total tests
+ 24,060 total coronavirus cases
+ 532 currently hospitalized
+ 136 currently in ICU
+ 6,927 total recoveries
+ 4.37 percent positivity rate (seven-day rolling average)
This story is being updated.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
