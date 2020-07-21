Borden-Henryville schools delay start by two weeks as issues arise during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Borden–Henryville School Corporation students have the option to learn online or head to the classroom this fall for the district’s first school year since splitting from West Clark Community Schools in June, but the start of term won’t be next week.
The vote to decide whether or not to separate the school district, which is now the Borden–Henryville School Corporation and the Silver Creek Central School District, was postponed four weeks to June 2, causing the district to lose out on planning time for the upcoming school year.
The split took effect on July 1. Since then, the Borden–Henryville school board has been trying to speed up construction on schools and get Google Chromebooks in on time to send to families with kids working remotely.
The president of the school board, Myra Powell, says the Google Chromebooks will be delivered to families and set up by the end of July.
School board member Kevin Puckett told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that of the district’s roughly 2,000 students, about 100 of them have elected to do schoolwork online. Those students will have access to Wi-Fi in each school’s parking lots.
Puckett also explained that for those choosing to head back to their campuses, teachers, students and bus drivers will have to wear masks on the bus and inside school buildings.
“We are following all state guidelines to get this up and going,” Puckett said.
Teacher and school bus driver contracts are also not completely finalized.
“When the school corporation separated, every one of those contracts became null and void,” Puckett explained. “We had to start those up again.”
Though the school year’s delay may seem like a negative, Puckett said it helps keep Borden-Henryville students on the same schedule as surrounding districts. He said everything the district needs to get done is expected to be sorted out by the start of term.
“There are so many views and opinions out there,” Puckett said. “No matter what choice we make, it’s not going to satisfy everyone. At the end of the day, we’re trying to do what’s best for the students and teachers.”
The start date for students is Aug. 12, and teachers report to schools on Aug. 10.
