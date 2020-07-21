Community coming together to Feed the West

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An initiative started by the organization Change Today, Change Tomorrow is spreading across Louisville.
Change Today, Change Tomorrow launched “Feed The West” to combat food deserts and food insecurity in West Louisville.
Jay Gulick is participating with his company, Kentucky Select Properties, and it’s not the only business to hop on the project.
Gulick said Feed The West organizer Taylor Ryan provided an opportunity for the company and its agents to step up during a monumental time. Gulick said they’re helping make a difference with a piece of a huge puzzle.
“A lot of people in light of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and what’s happened in the community want to do something positive together,” Gulick said. “To show solidarity together for everyone in the community.”
With food donations and support, Feed the West wants to provide a reliable source of food within a reasonable distance to families in West Louisville, which has been deemed a food desert.
You can bring food items to Kentucky Select on behalf of Feed the West, at 1757 Frankfort Avenue, until July 26.
For more information on Change Today, Change Tomorrow or #FeedtheWest, click here.
Financial contributions can also be made directly to #FeedtheWest via Venmo handle $ChangeTodayTmw with #FeedtheWest in the memo line.
