Country Time to send stimulus checks to some kids who can’t run their summer lemonade stands
The "Littlest Bailout Relief Fund" will send stimulus checks to kids who can't operate their lemonade stands this summer. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Liz Adelberg | July 21, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 2:20 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a rough summer for lemonade stands, and now some kid entrepreneurs are about to get a bailout.

Country Time says it will use the “Littlest Bailout Relief Fund” to send stimulus checks to kids who can’t operate their lemonade stands this summer, due to COVID-19.

Through august 12th, parents of kids 14 or younger can apply online for a chance to win 100-dollars in the form of a pre-paid visa gift card.

There's also a commemorative check.

There's a limit of one entry per household, and one-thousand winners will be chosen at random.

