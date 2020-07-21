Country Time to send stimulus checks to some kids who can’t run their summer lemonade stands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a rough summer for lemonade stands, and now some kid entrepreneurs are about to get a bailout.
Country Time says it will use the “Littlest Bailout Relief Fund” to send stimulus checks to kids who can’t operate their lemonade stands this summer, due to COVID-19.
Through august 12th, parents of kids 14 or younger can apply online for a chance to win 100-dollars in the form of a pre-paid visa gift card.
There's also a commemorative check.
There's a limit of one entry per household, and one-thousand winners will be chosen at random.
Click here for more information on how to enter.
