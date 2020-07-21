Fischer reports 148 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday announced 148 new cases of the coronavirus across Jefferson County, and zero new deaths.
Fischer said there have been a total of 5,331 positive cases throughout the pandemic, adding that Tuesday marked the 131st day of monitoring cases, more than four months.
A total of 231 Jefferson County residents have died from the virus. The current positivity rate stands at 6.83 percent.
The mayor said the county, whose population isn’t quite 800,000, has reported 660 positive cases over the past week, drawing a comparison to South Korea, whose population tops 50 million. The entire country reported fewer cases over the past week.
“These numbers escalating is not acceptable,” Fischer said. “If we all stick together on this, we all win.”
Fischer said when he’s out around town, he sees about 85-to-90 percent mask compliance, which he said he thought was pretty good.
“But let’s get it up to 100 percent,” he said.
Sixty-nine first responders have tested positive for the coronavirus, 62 of whom have recovered and returned to work. More than 2,100 LMDC inmates have been tested, yielding 28 positive results.
The mayor also said he has extended the county’s state of emergency, which in March was set to expire on July 31. It has now been extended to Aug. 31.
