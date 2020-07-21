FORECAST: Hot & humid with storm chances going up

- WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Several rounds of thunderstorms with flash flooding threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A scattered thunderstorm chance will linger into the evening, but most will stay dry. It continues to be muggy under a partly cloudy sky and low temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
Wednesday looks more active for our area with repeated rounds of thunderstorms. Flash flooding could develop in those areas that see multiple rounds of rainfall. Very intense lightning and pockets of gusty winds are possible as well. Highs will be near 90.
While the coverage of thunderstorms should shrink Wednesday night, additional downpour and storm activity are possible overnight.
Thursday will be another stormy day at times as a cold front to our north and mid-level atmospheric disturbances continue to provide a focus for storm development. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Lower humidity values for the start of the weekend despite temperatures holding in the lower 90s.
