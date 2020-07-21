Increased noise expected near Fort Knox during large caliber weapons training

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - US Army Fort Knox released a warning on social media that neighboring areas will experience increased noise and vibrations for the next couple of weeks.
The post said from July 21 to August 10, troops would be firing larger caliber weapons systems in the Fort Knox training area.
A warning was issued for residents in and around Fort Knox that the weapons training would cause louder than normal sounds and vibrations in the area.
“Military training involving aircraft, maneuvers and weapons firing in the daytime and nighttime hours is an important aspect of maintaining critical capabilities and readiness of all units,” the post reads. “This notice is provided as a courtesy for residents of neighboring communities.”
