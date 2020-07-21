JCPS board to vote on starting 2020-21 school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education is voting on whether to start the 2020-21 school year with non-traditional instruction.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio will present his recommendation to start the year off with six weeks of remote learning, and then after that period, re-evaluate to see if it’s safe for students and staff to return to school.
With cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Kentucky, Pollio said he believes it’s the best option right now to keep teachers, students and the community safe and healthy.
The district came up with a plan called NTI 2.0. Pollio said it would be better than the program the district used in the spring. The district plans to have more live and recorded instruction and more frequent communication. Pollio also said the district plans to ensure all students have a Chromebook in order to stay connected.
When school buildings reopen, the district will provide a full-time, online virtual class option for those families who don’t want to return to in-person classes. The school board began its meeting at 6 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.