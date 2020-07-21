At least 1 person wounded in Jacobs shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood of Louisville Tuesday evening.
The shooting was reported in the 3700 block of Manslick Road around 7:00 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed. She said the victim “appears to be an adult” and did not say where on the body he was hit.
The victim was taken to UofL Hospital conscious and alert, but his exact condition was not released.
Smiley urges anyone with information to call the LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.