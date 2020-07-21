LMPD aware of post about armed militia group coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police said they are aware of a social media post stating an armed militia group is planning to come to Louisville and that the department will take appropriate steps to prepare.
A video posted on YouTube by the NFAC claims the group is planning to come to Louisville on Saturday.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said, “We are aware of this post. As with all protests we learn about, we attempt to reach out to organizers to understand what their plans are. We have had several protests posted over the past several weeks, some of which have occurred and some which have not. We will take the appropriate steps to prepare for whatever may occur.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.