Louisville Youth Orchestra accepting video auditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – If you’ve wanted to be a part of an orchestra, now is your chance to audition.
The Louisville Youth Orchestra is accepting video auditions for all four of its orchestras, elementary string program and various ensembles until Sept. 6.
“For more than 60 years, the Louisville Youth Orchestra has created an inclusive atmosphere where students have thrived around a shared love of music,” Louisville Youth Orchestra music director Doug Elmore said. “During their time with us, they’re taught by top-notch conductors and get the chance to create awe-inspiring music with Louisville’s diverse youth population.”
Students age 21 and under are encouraged to apply by filling out an online form and uploading an audition video here. www.lyo.org/copy-2-of-audition-process
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.