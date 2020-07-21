Lyndon Rec seeking support for upcoming ball season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lyndon Recreation is fundraising to help support its spring 2021 ball season following the cancelation of this year’s spring season because of the coronavirus.
The park, which has been operating as part of A.B. Tom Sawyer Park for more than 40 years, has been able to run its summer 2020 events. Still, donations are needed to ensure players can come back in the spring.
Lyndon Recreation is supported entirely by program registration fees and with lower registration due to COVID-19 restrictions, expenses have outpaced the park’s income. The park says its spring 2021 season is not guaranteed and it will need help keeping its programs running.
