Man shot, killed in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in the California neighborhood.
Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Garland Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found the victim.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
