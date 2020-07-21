Master P: 5-time Grammy winner writes song to honor Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Say Her Name.”
It’s a statement and a movement used by people across the world to bring change and support women who have been victims of violence.
The phrase arrived in Louisville after the death of Breonna Taylor. She was killed by LMPD narcotics officers while they were serving a search warrant at her home in March. The medical professional had no criminal record and no drugs were found in her home. Her death sparked protests across the world and local law changes.
Five-time Grammy Award winner Percy Miller, better known as Master P, is now moving the phrase “Say Her Name” to a song.
Miller was inspired to use a microphone to bring change in Louisville after he started an awareness piece on George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Community activist Chris 2X said because of Miller’s ties to Louisville, he asked the artist to consider making a song to bring attention to Taylor’s death and honor her life. Miller finished the song Sunday.
“He said unity amongst the masses has been an incredible sight to see,” 2X said. “Black, White, Hispanic, African immigrant and others. He said that’s what’s also inspiring, this Louisville connection for him. How quickly people have rallied around the whole Breonna storyline as it relates to the way they feel about what happened.”
The song is expected to get national attention. A five-part documentary series on Miller’s hip hop record label “No Limit” is scheduled to be released next week on BET. The song “Say Her Name” will be a special bonus track on the album for the series “No Limit Chronicles Lost Takes.”
