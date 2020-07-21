Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.
The others charged are, according to the source: Jeffrey Longstreth, adviser to Householder; former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant Matthew Borges; Neil Clark of Grant Street Consultants in Columbus and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus.
The men are all scheduled for a 1 p.m. telephone hearing with federal Magistrate Stephanie Bowman in Cincinnati, according to the clerk’s office.
FOX19 NOW has learned the arrests are related to House Bill 6, the FirstEnergy nuclear bailout bill lawmakers passed last year.
An FBI spokesman confirmed Tuesday FBI agents are on scene conducting law enforcement activity in the area of Householder’s Glenford Farm in Perry County.
Todd Lindgren confirmed it is connected to an announcement earlier this morning from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio related to charges involving a “$60 million bribe to a state official and associates.”
U.S. Attorney David DeVillers and FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Cincinnati office Chris Hoffman will discuss the case in a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Columbus, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Federal officials will brief the media on a public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million,” the release states.
FOX19 NOW reached to Householder for comment but did not immediately hear back.
He has served as House speaker since January 2019 and first served as speaker 2001 to 2004.
The FBI launched an investigation in 2004 into allegations that Householder and his aides took kickbacks from vendors and traded legislation for campaign contributions, according to our news partner at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Householder left office in 2004 when he was term-limited. The investigation ended in 2006 with no charges filed.
State lawmakers expressed dismay and shock Tuesday at his arrest.
“Today is a sad day. Ohioans deserve to know that their elected officials are working hard every day so that people in our state can have a better life,” said State Rep. Bridget Kelly, D-Cincinnati.
State Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Township said he was “very surprised."
“I would encourage everyone not to jump to any conclusions. Don’t pass any judgement until more information is gathered or released, and remember, in the United States, all people are considered innocent until proven guilty.”
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is calling for the repeal of House Bill 6.
He issued a statement saying:
“Those of us who stood up to the culture of corruption in Columbus and opposed the HB6 billion-dollar bailout knew it was terrible for Ohio, but didn’t realize how deep the corruption was! We stood up for clean energy in the middle of a swamp!
“Not only did HB6 impose one of the largest tax hikes ever on Ohioans, it repealed Ohio’s renewable clean energy standards—notoriously becoming the only state to ever do so—at a time when renewable energy jobs are the future and a path to better jobs for Ohioans. Of course, the corrupt Columbus politicians put their pocketbooks ahead of our kid’s interests in having a cleaner environment.
“In light of the indictments coming out today, I call on the Ohio General Assembly and Governor DeWine to immediately repeal the most crony corrupt bailout bill in the history of our state. And they should re-adopt renewable clean energy standards as the bare minimum first step to disinfect Ohio!”
