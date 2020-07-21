Robley Rex VA Medical Center continues to adapt to pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Serving those who have served others is what the VA medical system is all about.
That hasn't stopped since the pandemic started, but the Robley Rex VA Medical Center has adapted to meet the challenge.
That response started back in March.
The Louisville-based hospital and satellite facilities in Indiana and other nearby parts of Kentucky serve around 40,000 veterans.
Of those, about five thousand have been tested, including those who are not showing any symptoms.
"That means one-in-eight veterans in our market have been tested at this point," Steve Black, the Robley Rex Medical Director, said. "I'm just really proud of that number."
Since the start of the pandemic, as of last week, 113 of those tests have come back positive.
All have recovered aside from 13 veterans still at home and 5 who are hospitalized.
15 workers have tested positive and 5 still have the virus, according to the mid-week update delivered by Black.
Black said the hospital was at 60 percent capacity, adding Emergency Department visits are up but haven’t reached pre-COVID levels.
He attributes that to those who’ve been putting off seeking care but are starting to come in.
Black reminded patients that they can still safely come to the Medical Center if they are experiencing a serious issue.
The director said COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have stuck to around 5 or 6 patients.
"Either 5 or 6 has been our high number since march, since this all began," Black said. "So, we're maintaining this volume of patients that are in our inpatient beds. To tell you anything, if there's a story that goes along with that, it is that, as everybody has been saying, we're not out of the woods here."
Hospital leaders said they've seen a significant increase in virtual visits.
Moving forward, mask requirements are still in place.
Black, during his video update on Tuesday, said he had an insightful discussion with a colleague, who told him how he talks to people about masks, at a time some may be experiencing precaution fatigue.
“In the military, did you ever receive orders that you didn’t agree with, that you didn’t like?” Black said, giving an example of the tactic.
He then stated some would respond by saying they did.
“The question is, what did you do?” Black said. “‘I followed the orders.‘ That’s where we’re at now, especially in Kentucky. We have universal masking throughout the state, in any public setting. The way we talk about it in my family and around here is this is a way to care for others.”
Louisville VA leaders said they are monitoring the capacity of other VA systems in the south to see if they need to help them respond to the pandemic.
