St. Dennis shooting leaves at least 2 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured Tuesday night.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley told WAVE 3 News around 9:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Rockaway Drive. When they arrived on the scene they discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.
Smiley said both victims appear to be adults and that a preliminary investigation leads officers to believe the shooting was not a domestic incident.
They were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital via EMS. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
If you have any information in the case you are asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.