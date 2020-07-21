StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

All the action to our north is in response to a cold front that will settle along I-64 in an east/west fashion for Wednesday and most of Thursday. That type of setup favors the risk for repeated rounds of thunderstorms. This is where location is key as the atmosphere is charged up to produce several inches of rainfall during those two days. Hopefully it is spread out spatially in and time, but be prepared for flooding if that is not the case. We’ll watch it carefully. A Flash Flood WATCH could get issued for parts of the area as we get closer.