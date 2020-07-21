StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

Another hot and humid day ahead with pop-up thunderstorms develop in a few hours that will likely cover less real estate than the ones on Monday. With the heat/humidity at play, any thunderstorm can briefly turn severe with a damaging wind/hail threat. Otherwise these guys will contain some very intense rainfall and cloud-to-ground lightning. For those that miss out on the rain, the heat index will be your issue with values close to 100° at times.
Tonight, thunderstorms in IL will try to drop in a wave into Southern IN after 9pm. There is still some question how far south they can push but if you live north of I-64, be aware of the risk.
All the action to our north is in response to a cold front that will settle along I-64 in an east/west fashion for Wednesday and most of Thursday. That type of setup favors the risk for repeated rounds of thunderstorms. This is where location is key as the atmosphere is charged up to produce several inches of rainfall during those two days. Hopefully it is spread out spatially in and time, but be prepared for flooding if that is not the case. We’ll watch it carefully. A Flash Flood WATCH could get issued for parts of the area as we get closer.
The front will “wash-out” Friday into the weekend to allow for a just spotty thunderstorms and more heat.
Perhaps a stronger front in the offing for next week? The video has more on that...
Have a Goode one!
