Two men swept away in southern Indiana river, search underway by conservation officers

WILLIAMS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are currently searching for two men swept away in a southern Indiana river Tuesday morning.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Officers and members of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department responded to the East Fork of White River around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses told officers they saw two males attempting to wade across the main river channel to an island before being swept away by the current.
Conservation Officers are using various sonar units, divers, and boats to search the area where the men were last seen.
Indiana DNR said the search will continue until sunset and will resume tomorrow morning if necessary.
This story will be updated as more information is provided.
