Weddings resume despite Beshear’s order to limit groups to 10 or less

“Venues, yes, they want to do the right thing, but they want to stay in business too,” Heely said. “You can’t just kind of blindly follow, oh, this is what our venue said to do, that’s what we’re going to do. You have to think if someone were to come down with COVID-19 from your wedding, or 10 people, how would that feel for you and would you feel like you did everything you could to prevent that or not.”