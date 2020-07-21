Weddings resume despite Beshear’s order to limit groups to 10 or less

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even though Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s new order limiting group gatherings to 10 people or less does not apply to weddings, it has still caused some engaged couples to weigh their options when it comes to their big day.
Maggie Heely, the owner of the wedding planning groups Weekend Wedding Warriors and Elope Louisville, said when the governor first announced the order, there was some confusion.
“The initial reaction was panic,” Heely said. “People hear 10 people or less and they think we’re downgrading, and there’s just this initial freak out.”
The governor said the order does not apply to weddings and venues because those businesses are under other regulations to keep people safe. Heely told WAVE 3 News those guidelines could vary depending on the location.
“Some are saying masks all the time because we’re a public venue; some are saying as long as you’re six feet apart you don’t have to wear masks because we’re a private venue, so really talk to your vendor to see what it’s going to look like for your location,” Heely said.
She suggests couples double-check that venues are following state-mandated guidelines because ultimately, the guests’ safety will fall on the couple’s shoulders.
“Venues, yes, they want to do the right thing, but they want to stay in business too,” Heely said. “You can’t just kind of blindly follow, oh, this is what our venue said to do, that’s what we’re going to do. You have to think if someone were to come down with COVID-19 from your wedding, or 10 people, how would that feel for you and would you feel like you did everything you could to prevent that or not.”
Heely said couples have asked her if they should downsize their already rescheduled weddings or cancel them altogether. However, she said even if couples choose to take the governor’s new order into consideration, it is still possible to have a safe, socially-distanced wedding.
“I think there needs to be a grieving process for couples on what they thought their day was going to look like, so they can rebuild their new day that’s meaningful to them in every personal, possible way,” she explained.
