Beshear announces 518 new cases, 3 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Before Gov. Andy Beshear gave Kentuckians the new coroanvirus numbers Wednesday, he offered a grim update on how bad he thought the crisis was becoming because of some news he got from the casket industry.
Beshear said he’s aware of at least one casket maker that is no longer ordering caskets by the normal delivery truck, but by 18-wheelers.
“Let’s make sure that Kentucky doesn’t end up in that position,” he said.
The governor then reported 518 new cases of the coronavirus, and three new deaths.
Of the new cases, 13 patients are under age 5, and those cases are spread around seven Kentucky counties. Eighty-three of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County, and 49 were confirmed in Warren County.
The new deaths were reported in Simpson, Allen and Webster counties. The Simpson County victim was 49 years old.
There have now been 24,540 total cases of the coronavirus throughout the crisis, and 677 deaths.
560,161 tests have been adminstered across the state.
