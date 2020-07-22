City working on requests for compensation for damaged correction officers’ vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just two days after WAVE 3 News reported that corrections officers wanted the city to pay the bill for their cars damaged by rioters, the Mayor’s office says they are working on handling their requests.
Monday, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters reported more than 35 personal vehicles belonging to LMDC Corrections employees had been vandalized.
Some vehicles, like the one belonging to Ralph Williams sustained thousands of dollars in damages. Williams had gifted the car the day before to his daughter as a graduation present. ”It’s rough,” Williams said Monday. “It kinda touches your heart in the wrong way.”
Williams is also former military, serving in places like Afghanistan.
"I did everything I could so that we can do things like protest, only to come back home to not receive that love, the embracement from my community, that I serve every day," he said.
The Union President, Daniel Johnson said the damages were estimated at more $25,000. He believed that since the city paid for the protester's damages items, the city should also pay for the damage to their employee's vehicles.
Wednesday, the Mayor's office said they are working on it.
"We are working to create guidelines for handling these requests, mindful of the need to treat all employees fairly, while also ensuring fiscal stewardship and transparency to taxpayers," Jean Porter said.
Johnson told WAVE 3 News he is happy to hear the city is working to help the officers who were only trying to work and serve their community.
