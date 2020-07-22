FORECAST: Downpours bring gusty wind, heavy rain & lightning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of rain heavy at times into the overnight
- Drier weather arrives by Friday
- Hot but dry for the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storm coverage will uptick late tonight around midnight as a disturbance arrives from the west. While not everyone will see a storm, gusty winds, vivid lightning, and very heavy rain are possible for those that do. Lows will be in the 70s.
Numerous thunderstorms will once again pick up early Thursday morning, mainly before dawn. After some dry time around midday, scattered storms will pick back up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Storms will fade away, for the most part, Thursday night, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s and lower 70s by Friday morning.
Friday’s storm chance will be very low and confined to areas of Southern Kentucky. Most of us will experience a hot, drier day with highs near 90 degrees.
We will start to dry things out Friday into the weekend and the heat becomes the main headline again.
