FORECAST: A few downpours still possible into early Thursday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few downpours into early Thursday morning
- Drier weather arrives by Friday
- Hot but dry for the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast overnight. A few places could see gusty thunderstorms with heavy rain, thunder, and lightning. Overnight lows will dip only into the 70s for most.
The frontal boundary that has plagued our weather all week will finally move to our south Thursday afternoon. This means a decent rain chance early in the day and scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Drier air behind the front will push into the region late Thursday and early Friday. This brings a needed break from the showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be a few degrees cooler in the lower 70s and 60s in the suburbs.
Friday’s storm chance will be very low and confined to areas of Southern Kentucky. Most of us will experience a hot, drier day with highs near 90 degrees.
We will start to dry things out Friday into the weekend and the heat becomes the main headline again.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.