FORECAST: Multiple rounds of rain through Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a lull in the rain through midday, scattered showers and thunderstorms pop across the region this afternoon. Flash flooding is a concern in areas that see multiple rounds of rain.
Highs climb back to near 90° later today.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible overnight. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 70s.
Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast tomorrow as a cold front hovers to our north. The rain will limit Thursday’s highs to the mid to upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday as lows slide into the upper 60s and low 70s.
The weekend looks to trend drier with the heat and humidity once again taking over the headlines.
