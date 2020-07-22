Gov. DeWine issues statewide mask order

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced he is imposing a statewide mandatory mask order that will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Masks must be worn at all times when at an indoor location that’s not a residence. They must also be worn outdoors when unable to keep social distance from those not in your household and when waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation.
“Wearing masks will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports - to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask,” DeWine said.
He also said the state is joining Kentucky is implementing a travel advisory for states with a 15-percent positivity rate or higher. Ohio recommends those who visit the state to quarantine for two weeks.
Those states include Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.
“If you’re traveling from one of these yellow states, you should self-quarantine at home or in a hotel. This applies to those who live in Ohio and those traveling here from these states, whether they are traveling for businesses or vacationing,” DeWine said.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said DeWine signed onto a letter to Congressional leadership with 20 other Governors calling for reasonable limited liability protections for businesses, schools, healthcare workers and governments as they are reopened during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“The letter calls for predictable, timely, targeted liability protections to shield employers from legal risks associated with the spread of the novel coronavirus, so long as they are following the appropriate standards of care to protect their employees, customers, and students,” he said.
DeWine’s briefing Tuesday was canceled after federal officials unexpectedly announced they were holding a news conference at the same time to detail charges against House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford and others in a $61 million bribery case.
Cases surged over the weekend with over 1,000 cases reported both Saturday and Sunday. That was after the highest daily total reported Friday since the start of the pandemic with more than 1,600 cases.
The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 78,742 cases (including 1,527 new ones) in Ohio since the pandemic began in March.
The death total rose to 3,235 deaths including 16 new ones and 9,864 total hospitalizations, with 128 new.
It’s presumed 53,077 patients statewide have recovered from the virus.
The counties with the most cases are the state’s three largest: Franklin (14,736), Cuyahoga (11,015) and Hamilton (8,071).
Hamilton County also ranks among Ohio’s counties with the most deaths. They are: Franklin (478), Cuyahoga (432), Lucas (308), Mahoning (247), Hamilton (308) and Summit (212).
DeWine has attributed the increase in cases to increased testing and new spread of the novel virus.
He also said the state is seeing more outbreaks happening from informal gatherings such as house parties, sleepovers and bridal showers.
There haven’t been many, if any, legal consequences for those who have defied his recent order to wear masks indoors in public in COVID-19 hotspots such as Hamilton and Butler counties.
Indiana residents will be required to wear face coverings in certain areas starting July 27, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced.
Anyone 8 years old and above will be required to have face coverings “during specific times and specific places.”
Hoosiers will be required to wear a mask in these places:
- Indoor public spaces
- Commercial entities
- Transportation services
- Outside public spaces when proper social distancing cannot be maintained
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear took significant steps Monday to slow the spread of the virus in the commonwealth following an unprecedented Sunday case report.
Those steps included a travel advisory and reimposing a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people in certain settings.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.