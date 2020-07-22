Mask requirement, COVID-19 procedures announced as Hoosiers head back to school

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - It was back to school, and back to the classroom, for some in Southern Indiana on Wednesday.
More than 800 students at Christian Academy of Indiana attended their first day of classes in person. Snapshots of their return showed the precautions taken to protect children from the virus, including masks, temperature checks, and social distancing.
Administrators said day one went off without a hitch.
Classes are expected to resume next week at some other schools across the Hoosier State. New Albany-Floyd County Schools are preparing to offer traditional and virtual instruction. Online learners attended the digital orientation this week, but as some students are gearing up to meet in-person, they’ll now be required to add something to their supply list: a mask.
“We will apply mandatory mask wearing for students in the third grade and above, faculty and staff, volunteers and others,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
Holcomb announced he would issue a statewide mask order Thursday set to go into effect Monday.
Children won’t have to wear them if socially distant or if it’s deemed necessary for instruction or an IEP but will be required to wear them on the school bus.
"Our kids should not be getting mixed messages throughout the day," Holcomb said. "When they leave school grounds, they need to see that everyone is doing what they're doing."
Schools are asked to separate classes into small groups. If one person tests positive in one of those, the rest of them will be asked to quarantine, state health officials said. The same will happen for close contacts if more than one case appears in a classroom.
Holcomb announced Wednesday the state had procured 3 million reusable masks for K-12 students.
“This is time-sensitive now,” he said. “It’s that time of the year, after all, when schools are going back. This might be one of the most important reasons, if you really stop and think about it, for all of us to wear face coverings.”
The Democratic candidate for governor hoping to take Holcomb’s job in the fall, Woody Myers, released a statement criticizing Holcomb for not issuing a statewide order sooner.
“Gov. Eric Holcomb stalled for months, caving to the anti-science conservatives, taking action only when every single state surrounding us implemented a mask order,” Myers wrote.
The physician and former state health commissioner called for a statewide mandate in early July and pushed for a school requirement Tuesday.
"The educators in each district should pay close attention to guidelines as they emerge federally, but, in the meantime, we have to prepare with PPE including masks for our schools," Myers said during a virtual press conference Tuesday. "We have to make sure we are taking all appropriate steps to keep the learning environment safe."
