Nazareth Home hosts outdoor hiring event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nazareth Home conducted interviews for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs) at its outdoor hiring event on Wednesday.
Interested applicants were able to learn more about available positions and jump-start the screening process.
The on-the-spot interviews were at a safe, social distance outside at their Nazareth Home Highland location at 2000 Newburg Road.
Nazareth Home has two locations, one in the Highlands and one in Clifton.
The nursing staff provides preventative, therapeutic and rehabilitative nursing care to residents at both campuses.
“We have a wonderful opportunity for people to take care of the elders in our community,” Human Resources Director, Jennifer Smith said.“As well as one of the safest places you can work because we follow all of the CDC guidelines.”
Click here to learn more about Nazareth Home and how you can apply for a position.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.