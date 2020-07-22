NBA debuts court painted with ‘Black Lives Matter’

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAVE) - With the restart of the NBA season set for July 30 in Orlando, the league released new pictures of the court Tuesday on Instagram.
Advertising as a “Whole New Game”, the NBA Restart will take place all within Walt Disney World in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This includes the scrimmages set to begin Wednesday, July 22, and all games within the restart, which starts the following week.
The new court features “Black Lives Matter” painted at center court in front of the scorer’s table.
Back in March, the NBA suspended their season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, there have been protests and calls for justice nationwide against police brutality and inequities.
This comes following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other Black lives subject to racial violence, garnering nationwide public attention.
The league as well as current and former players have released statements and continued calling for action combating systemic racism and promoting social justice.
WNBA players also will be supporting the Black Lives Matter movement when the league begins July 25 by featuring uniforms with the names of women killed by police action or alleged racial violence. Former UofL women’s basketball player Angel McCoughtry tweeted a photo of the jerseys in early July.
