Oldham County students required to wear masks

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Students in Oldham County Schools will be required to wear masks while attending school.
According to the district, students must have their masks while riding the bus or after they get out of their parent's car.
Students will be required to wear a mask at all times unless they have a medical exemption. The cafeteria will be open for breakfast and lunch with seats marked for social distancing. Some students will also eat in the classroom to make sure everyone can stay separated. Students will be released at staggered times to keep everyone from being in the hallway at the same time. Parents will only be allowed in the building by appointment only.
