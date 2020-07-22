One year after LaRue Co. double murder-suicide, family of victim still finding more questions than answers

LaRue County, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a year since the body of a 33-year-old mother was found in LaRue County dismembered in a freezer, a victim in a double murder-suicide.
The family of Brittany Wilson met Wednesday to honor her memory.
The more her family uncovers about her death, the more questions pop up, but one thing is certain to them; they say Wilson was a victim of domestic violence and her family wants to use her story to encourage others to get out before things get bad.
”If this could get one woman out of her abusive relationship, then my sister’s death was not in vain,” Courtney Litsey said. “Then, her life has shown a woman that they can live.”
It’s wasn’t a long walk, but it was a heavy one. The group walked from a church on Ashby Lane in Valley Station Wednesday night to the house where police believe Wilson spent her final moments sometime between June 14 and July 1 of last year. Her family believes she was killed two weeks before some of her remains were found in a freezer.
”Just make it make sense because it don’t [sic],” Brittany’s Aunt, Donna Herchenrader, said.
The bodies of Wilson, her boyfriend Michael Murray, and his ex-wife Nicole Murray were all found on a smoldering piece of property. Police say Michael Murray admitted to killing the two women before taking his own life.
However, not all of Wilson’s body was found and her family hasn’t stopped looking. They say they have a new lead on where to search next.
”Maybe that’s why it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long because I haven’t stopped looking for her yet,” Litsey said. “I talk to her still every day. Look at her picture every single day. She was my sister and I just... I miss her every day, and I want her back every single day.”
Litsey says she saw the signs her sister was in trouble early on. She says Murray was rude, hateful, demanding, and had a stronghold over Wilson.
”She became very isolated and she would just come in and go back to her room and close her door and wouldn’t want to talk,” Litsey said. “That was not her. That’s not who she was, she was a very social person.”
Litsey says it’s her funny, social sister she wants to remember.
”She wouldn’t want us crying at all,” Litsey said. “She didn’t want people to cry, she would try to get you to laugh.”
While they hope Wilson’s story can save someone else, nothing will ever take away their pain.
”I’m so sorry she’s gone,” Herchenrader said. “We always want one more day.”
The family says they’ve discovered there were reportedly people involved in Wilson’s death or more people who at least know about what happened. They’re still trying to track those people down.
LMPD is still investigating the case. If you have any information call (502) 574-LMPD. Tips can be left anonymously.
