StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

It will be a stormy period over the next 48 hours as a cold front slowly slides into the region. This will keep the off/on rain chance in tact with some clusters of strong/heavy thunderstorms at times. Even a few warnings can get issued so make sure you have a way to get alerts.
Even if they remain sub-severe, the lightning will be intense at times.
We will gain an more north flow by Friday which will push the rain chance south into Tennessee as the day unfolds. This looks to set the stage for a hot weekend ahead.
Another front is slated to drop in early next week and we repeat everything I just typed out above :)
Have a Goode one!
