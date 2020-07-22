Teen in critical condition after shooting on W. Kentucky St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in his late teens is in critical condition after a Wednesday night shooting in Louisville’s Limerick neighborhood, police confirmed.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were dispatched around 8:20 p.m. on the report of a shooting in the 800 block of West Kentucky Street. Mitchell said he was transported via EMS to UofL Hospital for treatment.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.