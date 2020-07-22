Vets, first responders to learn how to build Jeeps from scratch in new program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Veteran’s Club Inc. rolled out a new program that will teach veterans how to build a Jeep from the ground up.
The organization already has a Jeep Adventure Program in place that takes veterans and first responders on off-road adventures throughout the area.
The new program will help teach them to learn vocational skills in the Automotive Industry.
The goal is for them to work in a therapeutic environment to learn skills while they work as a team and work with their hands.
“We want this to be a community project,” Veteran’s Club Founder, Jeremy Harrell said. “We want as many hands in it as possible because the veterans need to feel that level of support from their community.”
All vets will be trained by a certified mechanic. This will allow them to carry the skills learned into potential jobs as mechanics.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.