‘We are NOT the mask police!’: Ohio sheriff’s office begs people not to call 911 over non-mask wearers

(WAVE) - An Ohio sheriff’s office on Wednesday encouraged its residents not to dial their emergency line or 911 to report people who are not wearing face masks in public.
In a Facebook post on the Darke County Sheriff’s Office page, it is begged of people to use “a little common sense” in lieu of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s mask mandate announcement Wednesday. DeWine said the mandate will go into effect at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“We are recieving [sic] calls about the mandatory mask wear issued by the Governor!” the Darke County Sheriff’s Office post reads. “We are NOT the mask police! Please DO NOT call us or 911 reporting someone not wearing a mask!!... Come on people, a little common sense goes a long way!!.. Thank You!”
Alongside the Ohio mask mandate, DeWine plans to join states like Kentucky who are requiring anyone who travels to a state with a 15% or higher COVID-19 positivity to self-quarantine for two weeks.
