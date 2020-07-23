Beshear announces 611 new cases, state’s second-highest daily total

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 611 new cases of the coronavirus, the second-highest, single-day increase in cases.
There have now been a total of 25,147 positive tests in Kentucky throughout the pandemic.
Of the new cases, 116 were reported in Jefferson County. Twenty-one children under age 5 also are included among the newest cases.
Beshear said a 49-year-old woman from Fayette County was among seven new deaths.
The governor also said there are currently 581 patients in the hospital with the coronavirus, and 135 are in an ICU. More than 7,000 Kentuckians have recovered.
565,490 tests have been administered across the state.
At longterm-care facilities across the state, 2,296 residents and 1,249 staff members have tested positive. There have been 452 deaths.
At the state’s 36 day care centers, 31 staff members and 25 children have the coronavirus.
Kentucky’s positivity rate is 4.94 percent. Click here to see each state’s positivity rate. There are now 10 states above 15 percent, which is the benchmark for Beshear’s travel advisory. Anyone who has visited a state with a positivity rate at or above 15 percent is urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
