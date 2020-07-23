Bullitt County Schools reopen to in-person learning Aug. 26

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Public Schools are set to begin in-person learning on Aug. 26.
School was initially scheduled to start Aug. 17, but was pushed back, because the district is still waiting on technology to arrive.
Currently, 65 percent of the district’s students are planning to attend in-person classes, while the other 35 percent are planning on remote learning.
On buses and in school buildings, masks will be required for all students K through 12.
Bus riders will have their temperatures taken before they board, and car riders will get checked at the school entrance.
Teachers will space out classrooms to the greatest extent possible, but if students aren’t six feet apart, they will have to wear their masks all day.
“We’re looking at options for breakfast and lunch where students will either eat in the cafeteria spaced out socially distanced or will be eating in other locations where they can establish that six-foot distance that’s required for them to de-mask,” Bullitt County Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon said.
Water fountains will be closed, so the district is installing bottle-filling stations and encouraging students to bring their own.
