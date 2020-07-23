COVID-19 cases on the rise among children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During his daily briefing, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has discussed a new COVID-19 trend hitting the state. A rising number of small children are contracting the coronavirus.
“Today we have 13 kids under five that have tested positive,” Beshear said Wednesday. ”Now it could be that we weren’t testing that many kids in this age group before, but this is still really important data that we need to know.”
On Thursday, that number was up from 13 to 21. The upward trend is something Dr. Heather Felton told WAVE 3 News she’s noticed as well.
“It seems like we are testing more children, but it also seems like more are coming back positive,” Felton said. “At the very beginning of all this, most of our kids that we were testing were coming back negative, but we are getting positive cases now.”
Felton is a pediatrician for Norton Healthcare, and said she has daily conversations about the coronavirus with the families she treats.
“We have a lot of concerned parents who come into our office and with very good questions related to, ‘what happens if my child does get sick,‘” Felton said. “Should I send my kids to school or to daycare? We’re getting a lot of those kinds of questions.”
Felton said she understands the questions, because she’s a mother herself.
“We acknowledge that this can cause anxiety, and not just for the parents, but for kids too,” Felton said. “And so we do the best that we can every day and that’s all we can really ask from people.”
Currently, her advice to parents is to make sure their children practice social distancing and wear their masks. That said, medical information is changing by the day.
“The most challenging thing about this is that we don’t have all the answers,” Felton said. “We’re used to having all the answers. We’re used to making decisions based on data and evidence that we don’t have right now.”
Felton said according to research, children under the age of 10 do not appear to spread the virus as much as teenagers and older adults do. She said doctors are still trying to determine why that’s the case.
