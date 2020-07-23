District leaders mull pushing back school restart date in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer break is about to get a little longer for students who attend Oldham County Public Schools.
District leaders will meet Friday to take up a recommendation from the superintendent to push the first day of school back two weeks.
Right now, it’s scheduled for Aug. 12, but the recommendation is to move it to Aug. 24.
The district said it needs a little extra time before it can welcome students back into classrooms.
“We’ve got some teacher positions that still need to be filled, and especially with what’s going on, we can’t add extra students to classrooms,” district spokeswoman Lori McDowell said. “We have to make sure that we have all teachers in the building to educate the students.”
There are about two dozen teaching positions open.
The district has ordered extra cleaning supplies, but they haven’t arrived yet.
School leaders also said they want to monitor the COVID-19 positivity rate, which has been climbing in Oldham County. As of now, the district is still planning to continue with in-person instruction.
Parents also have the option of choosing the virtual learning academy, which is done entirely online.
There won’t be a vote on changing the start date at Friday’s meeting; that will come Monday.
