Face covering advisory announced in Jefferson County, Ind

Jefferson County, Ind. (WAVE) -The Jefferson County Health Department is getting a jump on the state wide requirement for Hoosiers.
The department announced a face mask advisory today. The County is asking residents to mask up effective immediately.
Face masks are should be worn when someone is indoors in a space open to the public. That includes: any business establishment; government office or facility; public meetings; restaurants, and bars when not seated or eating/drinking; the public library: or any public transportation.
If residents are outside and unable to be a safe six feet away they’ll need to mask up. The mandate also applies to work spaces that can’t be more than six feet apart. The health department is encouraging businesses to use Plexiglas dividers to protect both customers and employees.
More information is available from the health department’s Facebook page.
