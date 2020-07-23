Fiancée of inmate with COVID-19 concerned with LMDC crowding, cleanliness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As inmates in Louisville test positive for the coronavirus, they face harrowing conditions in jail according to loved ones concerned for their safety.
Laura DiPrimo tells WAVE 3 her fiancé Rocky King was arrested on June 5. During a traffic stop, he was taken into custody for non-violent charges including possession of a handgun by a felon. Since then, he tested positive for COVID-19 while in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC).
“I’m trying not to cry and I’m trying to be positive, but I never know what’s going to happen,” DiPrimo said. “Knowing that he has COPD and heart problems I was worried because he’s supposed to be on a breathing machine at night.”
DiPrimo said she grew even more concerned when King described conditions inside the jail. He claims there are no cleaning supplies and that he's quarantined with other sick inmates who have the virus.
“And they keep throwing more and more people into that room with the virus and how is that making things better, it’s not,” DiPrimo said.
In a statement, LMDC confirms inmates with the virus are medically isolated either in single cells or housed together in cohorts:
“On the medical floor, we isolate multiple individuals with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 together as a group, which the CDC refers to as cohorting. Individuals who are in medical isolation do not move out of the dorm until medical staff gives clearance, which is usually 14 days from the discovery of the positive case.”
The statement goes on to detail LMDC’s procedures to prevent the spread of the virus:
“Every person in custody has cloth face coverings and are encouraged to wear their covering. Face cloth covering for is mandatory for all staff. When staff interact with confirmed positive cases they wear appropriate PPE as recommended by the CDC. Additionally all staff conduct a temperature check/symptom check before reporting to their work station. We place close attention to cleanliness and have teams designated to sanitizing high touch areas and they conduct deep cleaning of housing units.”
LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham tells WAVE 3 more than 2,200 coronavirus tests have been completed since March. Thirty-six inmates have tested positive as of Wednesday. Those who test positive have their temperatures checked twice a day.
Durham said, “At this time none of the confirmed positive cases are showing signs or symptoms of coronavirus.”
Amid protests in March, LMDC released more than a hundred non-violent inmates to prevent a viral spread. DiPrimo wants a similar release for King and other at-risk inmates. She said she is now working with a public defender who has filed twice for King’s emergency release to no avail.
“If they’re all sick, they all need to be taken care of. They all need the proper care,” she said.
