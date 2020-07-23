First responders made more than 1,000 runs to Dino’s in 2 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s a place where sirens, crime tape and tears over lives lost are not uncommon.
The problems at Dino's Food Mart on 26th and Broadway reflect the frustrations of those who want more for the neighborhood.
“This place disgusts me,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis said.
On Friday, she and Council President David James will be armed with stacks of reports and citations hoping to close Dino’s, claiming it’s a public nuisance.
"This place has done nothing to help lift up the community," James said. "In fact it's taken away from this community."
James said that includes lives, with the most recent homicide there on Jan. 20.
Then there’s the loss of David McAtee, who died in a shoot-out with the National Guard, which was called to clear Dino’s of a large crowd. McAtee owned a popular BBQ restaurant across the street from Dino’s.
But, a look back at WAVE 3 News’ own archives reveals much more, such as video clips from shootings, a stabbing and robberies.
Dino’s also was part of a Troubleshooter investigation in 2018 when one of its clerks allegedly sold a crack kit to an undercover WAVE 3 News employee wearing a hidden camera.
“I figured it could be something like it,” the store’s manager, Ray Jumah, said after that story aired. “But don’t know anything about it.”
The log of runs by first responders to Dino’s in the last two years included more than 1,000 entries from medical runs related to drugs, criminal activity, gunfire, assaults and investigations.
Thursday, neighbors didn’t want to speak on camera, but one who did not want to be identified said they are so fed up; that’s why Dino’s was set on fire in June.
Following the McAtee shooting, Jumah told WAVE 3 News things need to change.
"To the community," Jumah said, "if they suggest anything better, I am willing to do that."
Jumah declined an interview for this story.
“They say they will clean up, they say they won’t do it again, and for money-making purposes they continue to do those very things,” Purvis said.
“Telling the truth would be a good thing,” James added. “But they’re not doing that.”
The hearing on whether Dino’s will be able to remain open is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m. at 514 West Liberty Street. The public is invited to attend to share feedback.
