Floyd County enacts mask mandate 3 days before statewide order

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Health officials in Floyd County announced a mandatory mask order will go into effect Friday, three days before Gov. Eric Holcomb’s statewide mandate is scheduled to take effect.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Harris said officials decided to enact the order after noticing a concerning increase in the number of local cases. The department said it hopes the mask order will slow the spread before back-to-school time.
“The governor’s plan to hold the state at (Phase) 4.5 wasn’t really helping the increase in cases very much, so we needed to take additional steps,” Harris said.
The order will make masks mandatory inside private businesses and public places, including public transportation, beginning Friday.
The feedback from people who live in Floyd County is mixed.
“I don’t think it should be mandatory; it should be a choice,” said Ronald Sexton, who lives in Floyd County.
“It’s a good idea,” Patrick Stock said. “Keep the germs down. It keeps people from talking too fast and maybe blurting out saliva.”
While the governor’s order will be enforced with fines, Floyd County’s will focus on educating the public. Floyd County officials said having a local policy also gives them the ability to extend the six-week order, or enact any additional provisions if necessary.
Dr. Harris said he hopes the county’s order will buy more time to bring case numbers down before schools reopen so officials can reopen the state sooner.
“It’s important for people to realize that yes, masks are uncomfortable, yes, they’re annoying and it’s something else to keep track of, but in the long run, it’s not just something to do because the government is harassing you to do it,” Harris said. ”It’s something you can do to prevent someone else from getting sick or yourself or your family members from getting sick.”
Exceptions to the order include, but are not limited to:
- Any child age two (2) or less
- Any individual in respiratory distress
- Any individual who is hearing impaired and needs to remove facial coverings to communicate
- Any individual who has been advised, in writing, by a primary care provider that wearing a facial covering is detrimental to the individual’s health
- Any individual who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the facial covering without assistance
- Any individual who is directed to remove a facial covering by a law enforcement officer
- Any employee engaged in work where a face covering would be deemed a hazard by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
- Any restaurant or bar customer while they are dining
- Any individual not in an area open to the public and where a social distance of six (6) feet can be maintained from non-household members [Ex. A single person private office]
The full order can be read here.
