FORECAST: Scattered storms, thunderstorms again today; drier weekend ahead

- TODAY: Risk for a few strong wind gusts and localized flash flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast today as a front finally moves through the region.
Localized flash flooding remains a concern with today’s rain.
Highs reach the upper 80s this afternoon.
Drier air pushes in late tonight and early tomorrow behind the front bringing a break from the showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be a few degrees cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Friday’s rain chances are much lower and mainly confined to areas of southern Kentucky. Most will see a sunny, hot, drier day with highs near 90° tomorrow.
Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s.
Drier weather returns this weekend as heat builds yet again.
