FORECAST: Some clearing overnight with fog

- Drier weather arrives by Friday
- Hot, but dry for the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s only an isolated downpour chance as drier air moves into the region, but patchy fog will develop as temperatures fall back into the 60s & lower 70s.
Use caution during the Friday morning commute as low visibility is possible.
Ahhhhh! Friday will be a much drier day with only a small storm chance in extreme Southern Kentucky. Highs will be near 90 under a partly sunny sky in the afternoon.
Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s.
Saturday will be a hot and mainly sunny affair with highs in the 90s. The humidity will not be high enough to push heat index values much above actual temperatures, thankfully.
The weekend stays dry with lower humidity. Highs will still top out in the lower 90s!
